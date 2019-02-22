Non-Standard Finance bids to buy bigger rival Provident

(Reuters) - Britain’s Non-Standard Finance has offered to buy Provident Financial in an all-stock deal that values its fellow specialist loan provider and larger rival at 1.3 billion pounds.

The two firms provide short-term loans to consumers who might otherwise struggle to borrow from more mainstream banks.

The sector is under pressure as lawmakers want to rein in punitive interest rates charged on loans to often vulnerable people. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority unveiled new rules in December to strengthen protection of consumers using lending based on home collections.

Non-Standard Finance, which has a market capitalization of only around 180 million pounds, was founded by John van Kuffeler who served as chairman and chief executive officer of Provident for 22 years until the end of 2013.

“We have recognized the strong logic and value creation potential of a combination with Provident for some time and hence approached the Provident Board with a proposal in January last year,” said Kuffeler, chief executive officer of NSF.

“That approach was rebuffed and since then Provident has further lost its way. However, NSF has extensive management expertise and experience, and the correct strategy to turn Provident around,” he added.

NSF, set up only five years ago, said the transaction was supported by shareholders, including fund manager Neil Woodford, Invesco and Marathon, holding over 50 percent of Provident’s capital.

Under the deal, Provident shareholders will receive 8.88 New NSF shares for each Provident share. Based on NSF’s closing price of 58 pence per share on Thursday, the offer values Provident at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

The offer values each Provident share at 511 pence, about flat to Provident’s close of 511.4 pence on Thursday.

Provident shares edged 0.5 percent in early trading, with Non-Standard up 3.1 percent.

SETBACKS

Provident, established in 1880, has been rebuilding after a botched reorganization of its home credit business that led to profit warnings, the departure of its chief executive and suspension of dividend in 2017.

It has also been under investigation by the FCA, losing 60 percent of its stock value since August 2017.

The doorstep lender had begun to show some signs of a turnaround last year, but said last month that it expects 2018 earnings to be at the lower end of market expectations.

Non-Standard Finance and rival Morses Club have gained from Provident’s woes, after recruiting hundreds of agents from its bigger but struggling rival.

NSF said it expects the deal to fix Provident’s “recent disappointing financial performance, operational shortcomings and ongoing cultural issues”.

The NSF board would oversee the enlarged group.

It plans to sell Moneybarn, Provident’s vehicle finance business, and sell or close Satsuma, Provident’s short-term unsecured loans business, adding it would return proceeds from the sales to investors.

NSF also said it also plans to demerge its home credit business and Loans at Home to assist with Britain’s competition watchdog’s approval process and for Loans at Home to be admitted to trading either on the main market or London’s junior market.

NSF was advised by Ondra LLP and Deutsche Bank on the financial terms of the offer.