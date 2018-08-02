Prudential, Babylon Health agree digital partnership in Asia

LONDON (Reuters) - Global insurer Prudential has agreed an exclusive partnership with UK-based healthcare technology and services firm Babylon to give millions of Asian clients access to digital tools aimed at helping them to better manage their health.

The partnership, announced on Thursday, will benefit customers in up to 12 markets and reflects an expansion in Prudential’s strategy, from offering protection to prevention and postponement of adverse health events.

By empowering customers with self-help tools and real-time health information, we believe the Babylon-enabled platform will inspire them to take an active role in understanding and managing their current and future health needs,” Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said in an statement.

Prudential is a leading provider of medical insurance in Asia, with over five million health customers and premium income exceeding 800 million pounds in 2017.