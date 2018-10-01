FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in an hour

Prudential appoints Evans chair for M&G Prudential ahead of break-up

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s largest listed insurer, Prudential Plc on Monday appointed Mike Evans as chair of M&G Prudential, its UK and Europe life insurance and asset management unit, as it prepares for a break-up of the company. Evans has over 36 years of experience in the savings and investments sector and joins M&G Prudential from Just Eat Plc, where he is chairman. Evans has also been chairman of financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown.

Prudential said in March it planned to demerge M&G Prudential into a separate business with a London listing. The remaining Prudential business will focus on Asia and the United States.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

