Breakingviews - Prudential’s shortcut adds pace to Asia pivot

The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shortcuts are supposed to eliminate unwanted delay and hassle. That’s what Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells was thinking when he scrapped an initial public offering of the UK insurer’s American unit in favour of demerging the business. Investors didn’t like the change of direction, which comes with a plan for Pru to issue up to $3 billion in equity. But if the manoeuvre speeds the company’s long-awaited shift to being valued more like an Asian insurer, all should be forgiven.

Wells has already spun off the insurer’s UK and European business, now known as M&G. The next step, announced last year, was to list the Jackson American unit and gradually reduce Pru’s stake. That would raise capital while freeing the $43 billion group to focus on its faster growing Asian and African life insurance markets.

Prudential’s new post-pandemic direction will see it shed around 80% of Jackson this summer, by giving shareholders a share in the U.S. business for each share they already own. The group will also issue stock worth $2.5 billion to $3 billion in London or Hong Kong to fund growth and repay expensive debt, saving it around $125 million in interest a year. Investors didn’t respond well to the new road map, pushing Pru’s London-listed shares down as much as 10% on Thursday morning.

However, the reshuffle should help uncover the true value of Pru. Analysts at UBS reckon Jackson is worth $3.6 billion. Once it’s fully demerged, the remaining group should be worth about $39.5 billion. Pru’s Asian business is expected to earn an operating profit of almost $4.5 billion by 2022, according to consensus estimates. After deducting central overheads and tax at 14%, the group should earn about $3.5 billion, implying a price-earnings multiple of little more than 11. Pru’s main Asian rival, the $148 billion AIA, trades on 19 times.

The reaction to Wells’ latest plan shows investors will take some convincing. For one, the surprise equity offering will fuel concerns that Pru’s Asian business cannot generate enough capital to finance its future growth. Wobbly markets and near-zero interest rates have also dented its income. Wells will have to hope his accelerated Asian pivot also speeds up the company’s long-awaited re-rating.