Insurer Prudential's operating profit tops expectations

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc’s (PRU.N) adjusted operating profit sailed past analysts estimates for the third quarter, as the U.S. life insurer benefited from rising investment returns and a gradually improving interest rate environment.

The company’s adjusted operating income rose 11.1 percent to $1.32 billion, or $3.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

That easily beat analysts’ average estimate of $2.71, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted operating earnings in Prudential’s U.S. retirement solutions and investment management businesses, its largest division, rose about 6 percent to $1.08 billion.

Prudential recently became the largest U.S. life insurer by assets, a rank that MetLife Inc (MET.N) held until it spun off its U.S. retail life insurance business as Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF.O) on Aug. 4.