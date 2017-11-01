FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Prudential's operating profit tops expectations
November 1, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 34 minutes

Insurer Prudential's operating profit tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc’s (PRU.N) adjusted operating profit sailed past analysts estimates for the third quarter, as the U.S. life insurer benefited from rising investment returns and a gradually improving interest rate environment.

The company’s adjusted operating income rose 11.1 percent to $1.32 billion, or $3.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

That easily beat analysts’ average estimate of $2.71, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted operating earnings in Prudential’s U.S. retirement solutions and investment management businesses, its largest division, rose about 6 percent to $1.08 billion.

Prudential recently became the largest U.S. life insurer by assets, a rank that MetLife Inc (MET.N) held until it spun off its U.S. retail life insurance business as Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF.O) on Aug. 4.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
