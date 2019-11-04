November 4, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Prudential Financial profit hit by weakness in international business

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) reported a 1.3% fall in adjusted operating income on Monday, as the No. 1 U.S. life insurer by assets was hit by weakness in its international business.

The company’s shares fell 3% in extended trading.

Prudential’s operating income for its international insurance segment fell 11.1% to $791 million.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.42 billion, or $3.44 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.67 billion, or $3.90 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, operating income fell to $1.33 billion, or $3.22 per share, from $1.35 billion, or $3.15 per share.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted operating income of $3.07 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

