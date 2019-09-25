Prudential, M&G to spend 350 million pounds on October split

FILE PHOTO: The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prudential (PRU.L) and M&G, its UK and European business, will spend 350 million pounds ($433.30 million) on their October break-up, Britain’s largest insurer said in a demerger prospectus published on Wednesday.

M&G directors expect to declare a 2019 ordinary dividend of 310 million pounds and a one-off demerger dividend of 100 million pounds, the prospectus said, while Prudential expects to declare a second interim ordinary dividend of around 510 million pounds, equivalent to around 19.6 pence per share.