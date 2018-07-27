FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 27, 2018 / 11:22 AM / in 2 hours

M&G Prudential's chief leaves for Fidelity International

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fidelity International said on Friday that Anne Richards, the outgoing boss of M&G Prudential, had been appointed its chief executive officer.

Richards will be replacing Brian Conroy at Fidelity, who held the role of President before he left in February to return to U.S.-based Fidelity Investments, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

In her new role, she will be tasked with product development, design and growth of Fidelity’s investment platform and Workplace Investing businesses.

M&G Prudential, formed through the marriage of M&G Investments and Prudential’s UK & Europe life business, confirmed in a separate statement that Richards was stepping down.

Richards, who has 26 years of asset management experience, did not respond immediately to a request for comment on LinkedIn. She worked at M&G for over 2 years and Aberdeen Asset Management before that.

Richards’ departure from M&G Prudential comes at a time of other changes at the firm in preparation for its planned demerger from Prudential.

Clare Bousfield, currently CEO of Prudential UK, will become CFO of M&G Prudential.

M&G Prudential’s CEO John Foley would take on the additional responsibilities of heading the key regulated entities of M&G and Prudential UK, the company said.

Fidelity International managed $430.7 billion in assets at the end of March.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.