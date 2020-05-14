Prudential pressured by pandemic as Asian sales fall 24%

LONDON (Reuters) - Prudential (PRU.L) said on Thursday its first quarter sales in Asia fell 24% to $986 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, and warned of challenging times ahead, knocking its shares.

The London-listed life insurer’s main businesses are in Asia and the United States after it spun off its British unit last year. In Asia, it traditionally relies on face-to-face contact between customers and agents to make sales.

Annual premium equivalent sales fell 50% in Hong Kong and 19% in China, although Prudential said there were signs the sales environment was beginning to normalise in China.

Prudential's shares were down 5.5% to 10.31 pounds at 0949 GMT, one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 .FTSE.

And the coronavirus crisis would continue to have an impact on its business in the second quarter, with sales in Asia inevitably “challenged”, Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells told a media call ahead of its annual general meeting.

“In times like this, the quality of our existing customer relationships becomes clear,” Wells added.

The company said it was working with regulators to enable more products to be sold online, with more than 25% in Hong Kong already sold in this way.

Prudential reiterated that it was continuing to prepare to float a minority stake in U.S. unit Jackson, whose annual premium equivalent sales rose 25% to $631 million, alongside “active evaluation of other options”.

Rebel investor Third Point is pushing Prudential for a full separation of Jackson.

JP Morgan analysts said Jackson “remains a drag on the attractiveness of Prudential”, reiterating their “neutral” rating on the stock.

Although several insurers in Britain have suspended dividend payments, under pressure from regulators to preserve capital, Prudential, whose main regulator is in Hong Kong, is continuing with its 2019 payout.

Chief Financial Officer Mark FitzPatrick said the insurer was engaging with its regulators in Hong Kong and around the world, adding that the dividend was “affordable from a liquidity and capital perspective”.