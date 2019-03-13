Prudential operating profit rises 6 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest insurer Prudential posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in 2018 operating profit to 4.8 billion pounds ($6.31 billion) on Wednesday after a strong performance from its Asian business.

The life insurer, which has large operations in Asia and the United States as well as Britain, was forecast to show operating profit of 4.6 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled forecast of analyst expectations.

Prudential said in a statement it was making “continued progress” in separating its UK business M&G Prudential through a stock market listing, which market sources expect before the end of the year.