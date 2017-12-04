FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 4, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 19 minutes

Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian (PRY.MI) said on Monday it would buy General Cable (BGC.N) for $30 per share in an all-cash deal valuing its Kentucky-based rival at around $3 billion, including debt and other liabilities.

The purchase price represents a premium of 38 percent to General Cable’s closing price on Friday of $21.80.

The deal, which is expected to close by the third quarter of next year, would create a group with combined sales of over 11 billion euros and adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of around 930 million euros, the companies said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.