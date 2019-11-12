Italy's Prysmian posts below consensus nine- month sales, shares fall

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian (PRY.MI) sales were almost unchanged in the first nine months of the year, missing expectations and sending shares in the world’s largest cable maker down.

Prysmian said on Tuesday its sales grew only 0.3% to 8.64 million euros ($9.52 million), short of a company-provided market consensus of 8.77 billion euros.

Shares closed down 1.59% after trading broadly flat before the earnings’ release.

Negative growth in its projects business was caused by a low order intake in 2018, the timing of installations, and the phasing in of some projects, the company said, though adding an improvement was expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Prysmian’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 773 million euros in the first non month of this year, slightly missing a company-provided market consensus of 780 million euros.

They included a positive impact of 30 million euros from the application of the new IFRS 16 accounting standard.

The company however confirmed its full-year 2019 EBITDA target, excluding effects of IFRS 16 accounting standards, of between 0.95 to 1.02 billion euros.