Italy's Prysmian expects higher savings from U.S. acquisition

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian said it would secure more savings from a 2017 U.S. acquisition to help the world’s largest cable maker offset provisions for its WesternLink cable project in Britain.

Prysmian revised up on Tuesday total savings it expected from buying U.S. firm General Cable to 175 million euros ($198 million) from 150 million euros and said it would achieve them by 2021, a year earlier than previously forecast.

Prysmian said it was making 95 million euros of provisions for 2018 at WesternLink, a high-voltage cable connection from Scotland to England.

That amount included 25 million euros in provisions for a system failure disclosed last month, which had sent the price of Prysmian’s shares lower.

“The adverse effects generated by the WesternLink provisions were mainly offset by the improved margins reported by Telecom and High Voltage Underground, as well as the synergies arising on the integration with General Cable” the company said.

Prysmian had cut its target in June for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) due to additional costs at the WesternLink project.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Valerio Battista described the Westernlink issue as a “one off”, adding: “We cannot be 100 percent sure that other issues will not occur, but we are reasonably confident.”

Prysmian said on Tuesday it expected its adjusted EBITDA to rise to between 950 million euros and 1.02 billion euros this year, after it slightly missed expectations in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at 837 million euros last year, short of company-provided consensus of 875 million euros.

Figures included U.S. General Cable results for the full-year 2018, though the company was consolidated only in June.