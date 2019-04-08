Prysmian says WesternLink British power connector tripped during tests

MILAN (Reuters) - The protection system on the WesternLink high-voltage power cable between Scotland and England tripped during tests, operator Prysmian said on Monday, raising fresh doubts about the infrastructure.

Prysmian has been struggling to overcome technical difficulties with the power link, which have weighed on the Italian cable maker’s shares and hit 2018 financial results.

“The link-protection systems tripped while undertaking further commissioning tests,” Prysmian said in a statement.

An investigation was initiated promptly, the company added.

Last month Prysmian said the link was expected to be available for operation by March 23 after repairs were carried out following further issues disclosed in February.