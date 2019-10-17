Vincent Cobee to become new head of PSA's Citroen: magazine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Vincent Cobee, a former Mitsubishi (7211.T) production chief, is set to become the new head at PSA’s (PEUP.PA) Citroen unit, German trade magazine Automobilwoche reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

The report cited a PSA spokesman as saying that Cobee had already joined the brand’s management team. Asked by Reuters, a PSA spokesman declined to comment.

Current Citroen CEO Linda Jackson would take on a new role inside the group, the report added.

A source in September told Reuters that Cobee was set to make a move to the French carmaker.