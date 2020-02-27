French carmaker PSA unveils mini electric Citroen car

FILE PHOTO: The new Citroen Ami One Concept is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NANTERRE, France (Reuters) - Citroen, one of French carmaker PSA’s brands, unveiled a mini electric car on Thursday aimed at young city dwellers.

The two-seater car, branded “AMI”, will go on sale by June and be priced at 6,900 euros ($7,500).

The vehicle, which is 2 meters 41 centimeters long, is one of a number of new models that carmakers are launching to try to stimulate demand for electric models as they face tougher regulations on polluting vehicles.

Citroen plans mainly to sell the car online. Two-seater cars can be driven without a license in major European markets.