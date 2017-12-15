FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

PSA's Opel to shorten workers' hours in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - PSA Group’s Opel, under pressure to cut costs, said on Friday that management and workers representatives had reached an agreement that included shorter hours for its workers.

The Ruesselsheim, Germany-based carmaker said an agreement had been struck to, among other, trim hours for at least six months from Jan. 1 in the engineering and administration departments.

From April 1, the work week will also be shortened to 35 hours, Opel said.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

