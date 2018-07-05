Sale of Opel R&D arm would be 'suicide mission': labor boss

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Opel’s management will face fierce resistance from workers to a possible sale of the carmaker’s research and development arm, its top labor boss said on Thursday, adding such a sale would be a “suicide mission”.

Germany’s loss-making Opel and British sister brand Vauxhall were sold to France’s Groupe PSA (PEUP.PA) by General Motors (GM.N) in a $2.6 billion deal last year.

GM “massively invested in this (R&D) business. Now it is to be offered up for sale. That is a suicide mission,” Opel works council chief Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told journalists following a staff meeting.

“It will be difficult to reach an agreement (on a sale). There is great concern that not much will be left of Opel,” Schaefer-Klug said.

Peugeot and Citroen maker PSA aims to restore profitability at Opel by 2020 for the first time in two decades.

French newspaper Le Monde reported on Tuesday that PSA was looking to sell part of Opel’s R&D operations as part of that effort.

PSA and Opel have sounded out automobile engineering firms over the last few months so that they can submit offers for four sections of the business valued at about 500 million euros ($584 million), it reported.

Opel said on Wednesday that no decision had been made on the future of the R&D arm but that it was looking at options for the business considering the workload from GM would drop over the coming years.