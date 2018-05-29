FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Opel agrees job guarantees, investments at German sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German labor leaders on Tuesday agreed with PSA Group’s (PEUP.PA) Opel unit on an investment plan and job guarantees for German factories in return for wage concessions.

The logo of Opel is seen at their plant in Eisenach, Germany April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PSA Group, which bought Opel from General Motors (GM.N) for $2.6 billion last year, is aiming to restore profitability by 2020 after two decades of losses at the unit.

    Workers at German production sites in Ruesselsheim, Kaiserslautern, Eisenach, Dudenhofen and Bochum will have their jobs guaranteed until the summer of 2023 and investments have been budgeted for each site, according to a joint statement by the company, its works council and trade union IG Metall.

    Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
