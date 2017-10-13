FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 8 days ago

PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility’s competitiveness.

The logo is seen at the exhibition stand of Vauxhall ahead of the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PSA acquired the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors Co (GM.N) in August, helping the carmaker leapfrog French rival Renault SA (RENA.PA) to become Europe’s second-ranked carmaker by sales.

“Facing challenging European market conditions and a declining passenger car market, Vauxhall needs to adjust production volumes at its Ellesmere Port production facility to the current level of demand and to improve its performance, in order to protect its future,” a PSA spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman said the 400 job cuts - which amount to about a quarter of the facility’s staff - would be carried out via a voluntary redundancy plan.

This and a move towards a single-shift operation will be discussed with employees representatives over a 45-day period.

PSA is committed to the Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port, the spokesman added, while pointing that current manufacturing costs there were “significantly higher” than those of the benchmark plants of the PSA Group in France.

PSA’s Chief Executive Carlos Tavares had said last month that it was hard to decide upon the group’s strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Britain’s plans to leave the European Union.

The spokesman on Friday said PSA would be in a position to consider future investments once it has visibility on Britain’s future trading relationship with the EU and once the plant’s competitiveness has been addressed.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.