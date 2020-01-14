Opel rules out forced redundancies until July 2025 but reopens voluntary leave scheme

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - PSA’s (PEUP.PA) German unit Opel on Tuesday said it was ruling out forced redundancies until July 2025 - extending its guarantee by two years - but was re-opening a voluntary leave program for older employees that would be limited to 2,100 jobs.

Opel said it had decided to invest further in its German Ruesselsheim plant, where it will manufacture the next generation of the Opel Astra from 2021 as a five-door car and from 2022 as a station wagon. It said that decision was due to improvement in the plant’s performance.

Opel said the measures to shore up employment and boost its competitiveness had been agreed between management and works council as the car industry faces tougher CO2 regulations.