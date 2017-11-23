FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot-owner to use Opel site to assemble engines-Les Echos
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Peugeot-owner to use Opel site to assemble engines-Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot-owner PSA (PEUP.PA) will use an existing Opel site in eastern Europe to assemble 200,000 petrol engines instead of building new capacity on its own site in Slovakia as initially planned, Les Echos newspapers said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Opel is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

A spokesman for PSA declined to comment on whether the engines would be assembled at an Opel site, although he said that eventually all brands within the Peugeot group would be built on common platforms.

He added that the Slovakia gasoline engine module project was being abandoned to provide additional capacity to produce more on the future common modular platform (CMP), which will enable the assembly of electric, gasoline and diesel vehicles.

The French carmaker agreed to buy Germany’s Opel from General Motors (GM.N) in a March deal that valued the business at 2.2 billion euros.

(This version of the story corrects spokesman comments)

Reporting by Michel Rose and Dominique Rodriguez; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.