March 27, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Opel starts voluntary job cut plan, to avoid factory closures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Opel on Tuesday said it will start offering voluntary buyouts to staff as a way to improve the competitive position of its German operations.

Flags with the Opel logo are seen at the Opel headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“Step by step, we are building a sustainable future for our company in Germany through enhanced competitiveness like we are doing currently across Europe,” Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said in a statement.

    Opel’s works council last week demanded “constructive proposals” from parent PSA (PEUP.PA) after German sites were excluded from a sweeping investment plan, pending the outcome of further talks with labour representatives.

    Opel said it wanted to avoid compulsory redundancies and factory closures.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

