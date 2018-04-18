FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Merkel says German government must help in Opel dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she expected Peugeot (PEUP.PA) to stick to the commitments it made in the context of its takeover of Opel last year and added that the German government felt it had to help.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The German government, along with the regional government here, feels obliged to do its bit to help,” Merkel said. “These discussions are ongoing but I can’t say anything about the results yet.”

    The future of Opel’s Eisenach factory in Germany hung in the balance on Monday after shop stewards rejected wage concessions demanded by Opel owner PSA Group in exchange for a commitment to invest in a production line for a new model there.

    Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

