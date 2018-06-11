FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
June 11, 2018 / 10:28 AM / in 32 minutes

Rockwell Automation to make $1 billion investment in software maker PTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Automation equipment maker Rockwell Automation Inc said on Monday it would make a $1 billion equity investment in software maker PTC Inc, as the companies plan to focus on technologies increasingly being used in smart factories.

As part of the deal, Rockwell would be acquiring an 8.4 percent ownership interest in PTC.

Rockwell Automation’s chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret will join PTC’s board of directors effective with the closing of the deal within the next two months, the companies said.

PTC offers a portfolio of computer-aided design modeling, product and service lifecycle management software products for manufacturers.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell has been strengthening its capabilities in the so-called internet of things, or technology that allows different devices and systems to communicate with each other over the internet.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.