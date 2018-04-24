FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators hit Altice with 125 million euro fine over PT Portugal bid
#Business News
April 24, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU regulators hit Altice with 125 million euro fine over PT Portugal bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators handed a 125-million-euro ($152.6 million) fine to French telecoms and cable group Altice (ATCA.AS) on Tuesday for finalizing its 2015 takeover of PT Portugal without first waiting for the official go-ahead.

FILE PHOTO: Plastic pens with logos of Altice are pictured before a news conference in Paris, France March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The European Commission said certain provisions in the purchase agreement showed that Altice exercised decisive influence and veto rights over the Portuguese company even before the deal was cleared.

“Altice breached both the notification and the standstill obligations. The Commission considers that these infringements are serious because they undermine the effective functioning of the EU merger control system,” the EU competition enforcer said.

Reuters reported on April 18 that the company would be hit with a hefty fine for breaching EU merger rules.

($1 = 0.8194 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
