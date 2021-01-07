New Jersey okays PSE&G smart meters for customers to cut carbon emissions

(Reuters) - Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) on Thursday said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved its request to provide customers with smart meters that will help the utility reduce its carbon emissions.

PSE&G plans to invest about $700 million over the next four years to provide its 2.3 million electric customers with smart meters.

Smart meters are expected to reduce PSE&G’s carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 2,800 metric tons per year by allowing customers to make more informed decisions about their energy usage.

The meters create an integrated, two-way communications network between electric customers and the utility, enabling automatic, near real-time meter reading. They also virtually eliminate the need for estimated utility bills.