FILE PHOTO: The logo of Publicis group is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Publicis is bringing forward the publication of its first-quarter revenue figures by ten days to Monday, a spokeswoman said.

The world’s third-biggest advertising company said last month it was no longer giving any financial guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of publication in headline.)