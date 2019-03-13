Greece's Public Power relaunches coal-fired power plants sale

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s Public Power Corp (PPC) relaunched the sale of three coal-fired power plants on Friday with a March 15 deadline for expressions of interest, after a previous tender last month failed to attract any satisfactory bids.

Former bidders, which include Mytilineos, GEK Terna, and Beijing Guohua Power Company, are entitled to express interest in addition to new ones, according to the tender document.

PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, is selling the plants in northern Greece and the southern Peloponnese region after a European Union court ruled it had abused its dominant position in the coal market.

The sale is part of a list of reforms Athens needs to complete to qualify for the disbursement of further aid as part of its post-bailout surveillance by the European Commission.

PPC has said it wants to conclude the sale by May and that it has been in touch with investors from the United States, Russia and China to attract new bidders.