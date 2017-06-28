FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board rejects $9 billion debt restructuring deal: WSJ
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 2 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board rejects $9 billion debt restructuring deal: WSJ

1 Min Read

The flags of the U.S. and Puerto Rico fly outside the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 4, 2017.Alvin Baez

(Reuters) - The federal board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances disapproved a $9 billion debt restructuring deal covering the bankrupt U.S. territory's public power monopoly, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposal was rejected in a 4-3 vote, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2tiL1ru)

Insurers of billions of dollars of Puerto Rican bonds had sued the island's financial oversight board on Monday, saying that the board should be forced to approve the debt restructuring deal at Puerto Rico power utility PREPA and allow a final vote of the bondholders.

The lawsuit was filed by Assured Guaranty Corp and MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) National Public Finance Guarantee in federal court in San Juan. Assured and National insure a combined $2.3 billion of PREPA bonds.

PREPA was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.