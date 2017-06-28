FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board says continuing talks with PREPA creditors
#Business News
June 28, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 2 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board says continuing talks with PREPA creditors

1 Min Read

A man walks past the headquarters of Puerto Rican power utility PREPA (also known as AEE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015.Alvin Baez-Hernandez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday said it is still discussing a debt restructuring with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, and could be persuaded to support a proposed deal it had previously rejected, with some changes.

The board, in charge of managing Puerto Rico's finances, had on Tuesday nixed an agreement between PREPA and its creditors to restructure some $9 billion in debt, saying the deal would not do enough to structurally reform PREPA.

Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Sandra Maler

