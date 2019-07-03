Pilot arrests 'God' aboard Delta flight, returns to Puerto Rico

FILE PHOTO: Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines pilot arrested a passenger on board a flight from Puerto Rico to New York after the man shouted “I am God” and claimed he would save the world, forcing the plane to return to the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rican police said on Wednesday.

Puerto Rican police then took custody of a man identified as Carlos Ramirez, 30, and the case was taken over by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said in a statement.

The suspect “was aggressive and shouted ‘I am God, San Juan is going to disappear tomorrow, I came to save the world and I am going to end terrorism,’ and he also tried to enter the main cabin,” the statement said.

Captain Kevin Mitchell, the pilot of Delta Flight 579, arrested the suspect, the statement said.

The FBI and Delta Air Lines did not immediately return calls seeking more information.