U.S. judge extends eviction relief for Puerto Rico storm evacuees

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday extended an order preventing the eviction of hundreds of Puerto Rican families who fled the hurricane-ravaged island in 2017 and have been living in hotels and motels across the United States.

Christine Gonzalez of Puerto Rico sorts travel pamphlets which five-year-old son Kahil Olmeda pulled from a display rack in a Super 8 Motel lobby in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S., July 1, 2018. Picture taken on July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Worcester, Massachusetts, entered an order blocking the federal government for three weeks from cutting off housing assistance to people who were forced to leave their homes because of Hurricane Maria.

The ruling extended a previous temporary restraining order issued on Saturday that was set to expire. The earlier order prompted the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend the assistance program until July 5.

The latest order will allow the families receiving vouchers for hotel housing to stay until checkout time on July 24. Hillman ordered additional briefing to determine whether to grant the evacuees further relief beyond that date.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for families had no immediate comment.

Hurricane Maria, a major hurricane with winds close to 150 miles per hour (240 kph), hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, causing an estimated $90 billion in damage to a U.S. territory already struggling economically.

Hundreds of families displaced by Maria have been receiving aid under a program in which they were provided vouchers to seek hotel lodging.

The agency announced on May 29 that benefits from the federal hotel voucher program would end on June 30, which would have required evacuees residing in U.S. mainland hotels and motels to check out on Sunday.