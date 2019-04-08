Oprah Winfrey donates $2 million to Puerto Rico relief

FILE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey talks on stage during a taping of her TV show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey is donating $2 million to help rebuild Puerto Rico and support arts and cultural programs after the devastating 2017 hurricane.

The Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund said in a statement on Monday that $1 million would go to support long-term needs after Hurricane Maria, and a further $1 million would be devoted to arts and culture programs on the island.

Winfrey, one of the most influential media moguls in the United States, said she was inspired by the efforts of musical theater creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took his hit stage show “Hamilton” to the island for a limited run in January.

“I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s commitment to bring ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage,” Winfrey said in a statement.

Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and left much of the island without drinking water or electricity for months.