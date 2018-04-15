FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
April 15, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Puerto Rico oversight board to meet this week to certify fiscal plan

Jessica Resnick-Ault

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The oversight board for Puerto Rico, created by Congress, will hold public hearings on Thursday and Friday to certify revised fiscal plans for the commonwealth, the board said on Sunday.

The flag of Puerto Rico flies outside the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Alvin Baez

The board is expected to approve plans for the commonwealth, as well as the island’s utility, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and other government-controlled entities at the meetings in San Juan on April 19 and April 20.

The board and Governor Ricardo Rossello have been at odds on issues including how pensions and labor reforms should be handled.

The Puerto Rican flag is seen on the wall of a class room of a shut-down elementary school, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Congress created the board under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), which was signed into law in June 2016.

In May last year, Puerto Rico filed the largest-ever U.S. local government bankruptcy.

The island’s woes were compounded in September when Hurricane Maria tore through its outdated infrastructure and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.