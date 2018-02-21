House panel sets Feb 28 hearing on Puerto Rico's power restoration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee plans to hold a hearing next week to discuss efforts to restore Puerto Rico’s electrical infrastructure in the wake of last year’s devastating storms, the panel said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight panel chairman, Republican U.S. Representative Gregg Harper, said the Feb. 28 hearing would allow lawmakers “the opportunity to closely examine recent efforts to repair Puerto Rico’s damaged electric grid.”

The subcommittee did not list witnesses for the hearing.