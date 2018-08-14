Puerto Rico utility completes restoration 10 months after Maria

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric utility said it completed restoration of power to all of its customers on Tuesday, more than ten months after Hurricane Maria left 1.5 million homes and businesses in the dark.
In a message on twitter, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) said it had restored power to the last customer that was still offline, a family in Ponce, on the island’s southern side.
Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September and the bankrupt utility struggled to restore service to its customers.
Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Susan Thomas