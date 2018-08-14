Puerto Rico utility completes restoration 10 months after Maria

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric utility said it completed restoration of power to all of its customers on Tuesday, more than ten months after Hurricane Maria left 1.5 million homes and businesses in the dark.

FILE PHOTO - A resident of La Chorrera neighbourhood tries to fix an electrical grid as the island's fragile power system is still reeling from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria eight months ago, in Utuado, Puerto Rico May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

In a message on twitter, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) said it had restored power to the last customer that was still offline, a family in Ponce, on the island’s southern side.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September and the bankrupt utility struggled to restore service to its customers.