FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. defense personnel numbers rise, refugee numbers drop in Puerto Rico: governor
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 1, 2017 / 1:44 PM / in 18 days

U.S. defense personnel numbers rise, refugee numbers drop in Puerto Rico: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello speaks during a news conference days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department has sent 1,800 additional personnel to Puerto Rico since Friday, bringing the total to 6,400, the island’s governor said at a Sunday news conference where he provided updates on the recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Governor Ricardo Rossello also said the number of refugees had dropped to 8,800 people in 139 shelters. This allowed Puerto Rico to close more than 300 shelters in the past 10 days since Maria hit the U.S. territory, destroying homes and leaving millions of people without power or drinking water.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.