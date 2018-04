(Reuters) - The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island’s power company, said Wednesday that a major power line failure in the southern part of the U.S. island territory knocked out electric service to almost all customers.

The logo of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

PREPA said in a statement it expects to restore service to customers in 24 to 36 hours.