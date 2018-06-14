Dries Van Noten sells majority stake to Spanish fashion house Puig

PARIS (Reuters) - Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig said on Thursday it had taken a majority stake in Belgian brand Dries Van Noten, adding to a portfolio that includes labels like Jean Paul Gaultier.

FILE PHOTO: Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

In a world dominated by European luxury goods conglomerates such as LVMH (LVMH.PA), owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, or Kering (PRTP.PA), parent to Gucci and Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten, founded in 1986, was a rare independent brand.

Barcelona-based Puig - a family-owned group which has the perfume license for brands like Prada (1913.HK) and also owns and develops fragrances for Paco Rabanne and Nina Ricci - did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Dries Van Noten, who founded the Belgian fashion label, will maintain a minority stake in the brand, Puig said. He will stay on as its creative director. The designer is known for his elegant tailoring and emphasis on colored prints.