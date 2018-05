Taiwan Yageo's unit to acquire U.S. Pulse Electronics for $740 million cash

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Yageo Corp (2327.TW) said on Tuesday its subsidiary is acquiring U.S. electronic component design and manufacturing company Pulse Electronics for $740 million in cash.

The company believes that the acquisition will strengthen its own position in the automotive electronics market, a Yageo executive told a news conference.

Yageo provides resistors, capacitors, wireless components, and soft ferrite products for consumer, automotive, and industrial markets, according to the company’s website.