Pulte new home orders top forecasts as mortgage rates ease

FILE PHOTO: A new home sub-division built by Pulte Homes is seen in Novi, Michigan April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as demand for new houses benefited from a fall in mortgage rates due to the Federal Reserve’s reining in its campaign of monetary tightening.

The company’s shares rose 2.5 percent after the results, which showed orders for houses fell 6 percent to 6,463 units in the quarter ended March 31, but beat the average analyst estimate of 6,257 units, according to Refinitiv data.

“We view the significant increase in consumer traffic into our communities as an important indicator of the overall health of the housing industry,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said.

U.S. home sales fell more than expected in March, as rising demand stoked by declining mortgage rates and slowing house price inflation continued to be frustrated by a lack of properties, especially in the lower-priced segment of the market.

Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said it sold 4,635 homes in the quarter, up from 4,626 a year ago, while the average home price rose to $421,000 from $413,000.

The company’s net income fell to $166.8 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter, from $170.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.99 billion from $1.97 billion.

Analysts’ on average had expected the homebuilder to post a profit of 47 cents per share on a revenue of $1.93 billion.