Homebuilder PulteGroup's orders slump 11 percent

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc posted an 11 percent decline in orders in its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, the second major housebuilder in a week to cite problems with buyers being priced out by last year’s rises in U.S. house prices.

The housing market has been stymied by a combination of higher mortgage rates, steadily rising prices and land and labor shortages, which put pressure on both asking prices and the costs of building new homes.

Pulte’s orders - an indication of future revenue for homebuilders - fell 11.2 percent year-on-year to 4,267 homes, missing average analysts’ estimate of 4,584 units.

“Market conditions grew more challenging as 2018 progressed, with homebuying demand softening in response to affordability challenges and general market uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said.

The No.3 U.S. homebuilder’s net income rose to $237.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $77.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year the company’s net income included a $57 million pre-tax charge and $181 million related to income tax charges.

Total revenue rose 7.3 percent to $2.99 billion from $2.79 billion.