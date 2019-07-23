Homebuilder Pulte tops profit estimates as buyers return to the market

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) on Tuesday topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit as the U.S. homebuilder sold homes at higher prices, and homebuyers benefited from declining mortgage rates.

Orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 7.1% to 6,792 units in the quarter.

“Consumer activity remains high as homebuyers are returning to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall added that he was optimistic about demand for the remainder of 2019.

Pulte sold 5,589 homes in the quarter, down from 5,741 a year ago, but the average home price rose to $430,000 from $427,000 boosting total revenue.

U.S. homebuilding fell for a second straight month in June and permits dropped to a two-year low, suggesting the housing market continued to struggle despite declining mortgage rates.

Net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $324.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents per share on a revenue of $2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.