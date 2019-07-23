Pulte beats estimates on lower mortgage rates, easing home prices

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) topped Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter as easing home prices and a fall in mortgage interest rates drew more homebuyers back into the market, bolstering orders for new homes.

Shares of the U.S. homebuilder, which mainly sells single-family homes rose 2.6% to $34.35 before the bell, as orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 7.1% to 6,792 units in the quarter.

Average price for homes sold rose by about 1% to $430,000, a sign that home prices are not appreciating quickly, versus a rise of 9.5% in the year-ago quarter.

“Given the low interest rate environment, in combination with supportive economic, employment and demographic trends, we are optimistic about housing demand as we advance through the remainder of 2019,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said in a statement.

He added that consumer activity remained high as homebuyers returned to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018.

Mortgage rates have been falling since the Federal Reserve signaled it was pausing its interest rate raising campaign.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to about 3.75% from a peak of 4.94% in November, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Pulte sold 5,589 homes in the reported quarter, down from 5,741 a year ago.

U.S. homebuilding fell for a second straight month in June, and a report last week showed housing completions at a six-month low, indications that an inventory squeeze that has haunted the market could persist for a while.

Net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $324.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents per share on a revenue of $2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.