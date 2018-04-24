Puma says China powered strong first-quarter sales

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma (PUMG.DE) said rising demand in China helped powered a jump in first-quarter sales and earnings, even though the threat of a U.S.-China trade war weighed on its optimism for the rest of the year.

A woman walks past a Puma store at a commercial center in Santiago, Chile May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Puma had already nudged up its 2018 forecasts earlier this month when it reported first-quarter operating profit of 112 million euros ($137 million), up 60 percent, on currency-adjusted sales that were up 21 percent to 1.13 billion euros. [nL8N1RP34M]

On Tuesday, it said all regions and product segments had contributed to the growth, especially Asia/Pacific, which saw sales leap 35 percent, while running, training and sportstyle were the areas with fastest growth.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)