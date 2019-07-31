Puma raises outlook after strong quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear group Puma (PUMG.DE) raised its outlook for sales growth and operating profit for 2019 on Wednesday after a strong second quarter, powered by expansion in China, a return to U.S. basketball and sales of Manchester City shirts.

Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 15.7% to 1.23 billion euros ($1.37 billion), above an analyst consensus for 1.2 billion, while operating profit rose 39% to 80.3 million euros, ahead of consensus for 73 million.

Puma said it was now expecting currency-adjusted sales growth of around 13%, up from a previous forecast for 10%, and operating profit of 410 million euros to 430 million, up from 395-415 million euros.