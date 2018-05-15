Fraud-hit PNB suffers biggest ever quarterly loss for an Indian bank

MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank (PNB) (PNBK.NS) reported on Tuesday a 134.17 billion-rupee ($1.98 billion) fourth-quarter net loss, the worst ever by an Indian lender, after its bad-loan provisions soared due to a massive fraud.

FILE PHOTO: A man reads a newspaper outside a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Ahmedabad, India, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

In what has been dubbed the biggest fraud in India’s banking history, PNB - the second-biggest state-run lender and fourth-biggest overall - in February disclosed that two jeweler groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion, raising credit overseas with fake guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff.

Police on Monday charged 22 people, including a former head of PNB and two of its current executive directors. A source familiar with the matter said more people were likely to be charged this week.

PNB’s total provisions in the three months to March 31 more than tripled from a year earlier to 203.53 billion rupees, of which 71.78 billion rupees were due to the fraud, the bank said, as it set aside a higher-than-required sum for the fraud.

The lender, which has been allowed by the central bank to spread the fraud-related provisions over four quarters, said it would make the remaining 71.78 billion rupees of provisions due to the fraud in the three quarters that began on April 1.

A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, said the loss was not surprising given the fraud, although he added the worst was not yet over for the bank.

“The full write-off is not yet done,” said Prabhakar, adding he would wait for comments from the management on growth prospects for the bank.

PNB’s latest loss compared with a net profit of 2.62 billion rupees a year ago, and was higher than a 53.67 billion-rupee loss it reported in the March 2016 quarter that had been the highest in India’s banking sector.

Its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans jumped to 18.38 percent at the end of March from 12.11 percent three months earlier and 12.53 percent a year ago.

The central bank in February did away with half a dozen loan restructuring schemes in a surprise move to hasten a clean-up of near-record levels of soured loans and tightened some other rules, which has led to several banks disclosing more bad loans in the March quarter and reporting losses.

PNB earlier this month said it was targeting growth of over 10 percent in loans and deposits in 2018/19 and that it had strengthened the process of credit underwriting and upgraded its systems to prevent further frauds.

PNB shares closed 3.8 percent lower, having fallen as much as 6.4 percent after the results.

As of Monday, the stock had tumbled about 44 percent since the fraud came to light, making it the worst performer among all Indian bank stocks this year.