Purplebricks CEO leaves as co exits Australia, reviews U.S. business

(Reuters) - Online estate agent Purplebricks said on Tuesday its founder Michael Bruce would step down as chief executive immediately as the company winds down its Australian operations and reviews its U.S. business.

Purplebricks, backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, entered the United States last year, aiming to replicate its UK performance that saw it growing business in a Brexit-marred property market.

“With hindsight, our rate of geographic expansion was too rapid and as a result the quality of execution has suffered,” Non-Executive Chairman Paul Pindar said, as he apologized to shareholders for disappointing performance over the last year.

A challenging market in Britain caught up to it and the company was forced to issue a revenue warning in February.

Purplebricks, which also counts German publisher Axel Springer as a shareholder, saw its stock slumping more than 64 percent last year and nearly 9 percent so far this year.

The company said it had promoted Chief Operating Officer Vic Darvey to CEO and affirmed its revised revenue forecast of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds ($170.5 million-$183.7 million) issued in February.