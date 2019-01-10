Calvin Klein owner PVH raises profit forecast

FILE PHOTO: Boards with Calvin Klein store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) on Thursday raised it fourth-quarter and full-year adjusted profit outlook, citing better performance across its businesses.

The company now expects its full-year adjusted profit to be at least $9.50 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $9.33 to $9.35.

The Calvin-Klein owner said it expects adjusted profit to be at least $1.75 per share in the fourth quarter, 15 cents above the high end of its prior guidance range.

PVH also said it was relaunching its CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC under a new name.